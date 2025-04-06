JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,716,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 901,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $51,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $14,889,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,300,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,497 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 326.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,235,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 946,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,925,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after purchasing an additional 663,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $4,707,000.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.24%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

