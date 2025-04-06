JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,217,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,910 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $56,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JSCP. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JSCP opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $628.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $47.64.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

