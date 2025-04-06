JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $54,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance by 6,311.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 816,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,841,000 after acquiring an additional 803,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 1,127.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,971,000 after purchasing an additional 392,213 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Reliance by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,402,000 after purchasing an additional 252,955 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,979,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $9,356,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,115,919.60. This trade represents a 25.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.17.

Reliance Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:RS opened at $264.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.21. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.98 and a 1 year high of $342.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.35 and a 200-day moving average of $290.70.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Equities analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

