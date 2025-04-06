JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,534,175 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 913,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534,175 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $47,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,299,000 after purchasing an additional 57,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,799,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,700,000 after buying an additional 219,961 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,513,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,117,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,580,000 after acquiring an additional 309,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 1,101,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 63,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $52.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2004 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

