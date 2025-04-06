JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 550,245 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 316,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 550,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $55,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CDW by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in CDW by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in CDW by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW opened at $144.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CDW Co. has a one year low of $141.80 and a one year high of $257.33. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

