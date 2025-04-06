JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 9,911 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $56,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,284,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,207,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after buying an additional 109,488 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,255,000 after acquiring an additional 134,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.26. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,177.88. This represents a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $522,727.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,503.52. This represents a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on COLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Stories

