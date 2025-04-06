JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,518,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $46,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 189,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,802,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,936,000 after acquiring an additional 985,934 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $925,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $26.01 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.00%. On average, analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 426.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

