JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 847,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $47,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,103,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,670,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 648.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 496,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,879,000 after purchasing an additional 430,252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,412,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,300,000 after buying an additional 387,729 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $11,469,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

FNF opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.23. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

