JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $53,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,332,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,726,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,412,000 after buying an additional 187,110 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 5.7 %

JQUA stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.61 and a 12-month high of $60.79.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1591 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.