Kercheville Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.3% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 36,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 430,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $107,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $188.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.45 and a 200 day moving average of $233.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.