KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in KeyCorp by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $13.45 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -273.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

