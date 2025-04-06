KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 27,700 Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 187,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 96,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Myers Industries Trading Down 3.2 %

Myers Industries stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $23.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 284.21%.

Myers Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

