KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 15,100 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 599.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of IART stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $442.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.15 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

