KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $358,000 in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $12.65 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 12.34, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DVAX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

