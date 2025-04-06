KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $371,000 Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASAN. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Asana by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 20.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Asana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Asana from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $22.00 price objective on Asana in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 225,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,123,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,273,558.76. The trade was a 0.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $263,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 716,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,053,617.40. This represents a 2.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,349,507 shares of company stock valued at $19,281,993 and sold 739,842 shares valued at $15,155,503. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of Asana stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

