KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UCTT. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,035,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,625,000 after purchasing an additional 718,717 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $13,900,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $3,988,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 110,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 225,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 67,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of UCTT opened at $18.28 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $825.01 million, a P/E ratio of 228.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,190. This trade represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Bentinck bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,510.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,693.15. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.