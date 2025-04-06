KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 458.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

MillerKnoll stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.88 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Stories

