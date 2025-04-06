KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 1,600 Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 388.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTS opened at $158.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.74 and its 200-day moving average is $208.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.77 and a 52-week high of $252.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

VRTS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $274.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $221.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.75.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

