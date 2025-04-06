KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $361,000 Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2,578.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $42.01 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.10 million. Analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.3525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 190.54%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

