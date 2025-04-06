KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 166,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Globalstar Stock Performance

GSAT stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of -621.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

In related news, Director James Monroe III purchased 209,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $4,718,975.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 790,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,792,984.44. This trade represents a 36.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 26,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $580,379.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 399,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,337.76. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 259,546 shares of company stock worth $5,784,726 and sold 48,796 shares worth $787,368. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

