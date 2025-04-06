Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Kohl’s by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 617,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 55,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $795.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

