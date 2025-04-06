Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,873,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,434,000 after acquiring an additional 79,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,997 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Kyndryl by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,723,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49,738 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Kyndryl by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,891,000 after buying an additional 38,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Kyndryl by 33.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 656,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 165,481 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Trading Down 7.4 %

NYSE:KD opened at $28.71 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Activity at Kyndryl

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,374.37. This represents a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,177,825.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,594.94. This represents a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on KD

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.