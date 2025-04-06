Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$27.74 and last traded at C$27.75, with a volume of 87787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.74.

LIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is a Canadian corporation. The company generates all of its revenue from its equity investment in Iron Ore Company of Canada, (IOC) and its IOC royalty and commission interests. IOC operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC.

