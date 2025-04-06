Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Position Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 98,449 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Lantheus worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lantheus by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.12. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.46 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,445,207.20. The trade was a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,645.65. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,109 shares of company stock worth $6,110,806 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.43.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

