Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.43 and last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 49466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lazard from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Lazard from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Lazard Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 8.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Lazard news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,041,943.36. This trade represents a 13.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 64,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $2,919,744.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,623,437.76. This trade represents a 21.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,078 shares of company stock worth $9,120,541 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lazard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Stories

