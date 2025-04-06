Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMND. FMR LLC increased its position in Lemonade by 93.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 318,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 153,362 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,571,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $2,712,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Stock Performance

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $64,167.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,308.11. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 204,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $7,585,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,494,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,141,102.88. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,219,003 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

