Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 126.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $5,892,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $152.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.29 and a 12-month high of $275.58.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

