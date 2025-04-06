LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 910,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 323.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 36,909 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $819,000. Paladin Wealth LLC lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 132,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 44,067 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 255,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 120,788 shares in the last quarter.

MBS opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $9.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.0411 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

The Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (MBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seekingtotal returns through investments in various US mortgage-backed securities (MBS) of any credit quality and maturity. MBS was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.

