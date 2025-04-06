LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,511,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,061,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,690,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 478,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,709,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,081,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALSN opened at $86.01 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.49 and a one year high of $122.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $437,325.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,075.60. This trade represents a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.13.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

