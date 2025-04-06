LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,258 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,762,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,997,414 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $522,471,000 after acquiring an additional 382,856 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,121,469 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $138,596,000 after acquiring an additional 298,409 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $18,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $2,226,929.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,570.72. The trade was a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 7,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total transaction of $681,975.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,652,100.29. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,589 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Tapestry from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tapestry from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Tapestry Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $62.78 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $90.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.58%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

