LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DT Midstream stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.56.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.92 per share, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,718.76. The trade was a 2.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,170 shares of company stock worth $103,357 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

