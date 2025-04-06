LPL Financial LLC Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,317,000. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Stock Performance

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $449.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Cuts Dividend

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1691 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

