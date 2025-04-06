LPL Financial LLC Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 680.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,611 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 301.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 142,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.26.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average is $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.71%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

