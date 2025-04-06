LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Humana by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $253.37 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $406.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.58 and a 200 day moving average of $271.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Humana

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.