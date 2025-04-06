LPL Financial LLC Purchases 7,711 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 5,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $144.73 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $275.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.17.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

