LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,183 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 766 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Melius began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.46.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

