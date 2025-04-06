LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stake Cut by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,220,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211,809 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.41% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

NYSE LXP opened at $7.94 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 0.89.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $100.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 415.38%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

