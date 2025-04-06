Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,605,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Magnite worth $216,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Magnite by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,579,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659,759 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Magnite by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,756,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,968,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 63,545 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,917,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,597,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after buying an additional 109,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.27.

MGNI stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 15,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $244,109.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,579.50. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 18,693 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 408,529 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,580. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,905 shares of company stock worth $4,718,855 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

