Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.76 and last traded at C$6.87, with a volume of 30454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.11.

MRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. CIBC lowered Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$503.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.47.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Cirulis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.39 per share, with a total value of C$36,965.50. Also, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo acquired 26,200 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.69 per share, with a total value of C$201,372.26. Insiders have acquired a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $343,408 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.

