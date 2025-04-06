Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.03 and last traded at $50.34, with a volume of 4170097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 11.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.42 and its 200 day moving average is $93.08. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,268. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,231.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.7% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 406,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,286,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 412.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

