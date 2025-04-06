Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.66 and last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 497680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 9,775.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Mattel by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

