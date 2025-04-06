McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $690.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $630.00 to $690.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.00.

MCK opened at $682.41 on Thursday. McKesson has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $728.32. The company has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $585.40.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 109.0% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

