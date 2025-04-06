Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.7 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $347.26 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $262.32 and a one year high of $383.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.75.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

