Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 296532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price objective on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 12.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu purchased 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,999.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,635.50. This trade represents a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,323,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 931,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,660,801.97. This trade represents a 5.67 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Murphy Oil by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

