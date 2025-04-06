NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,105,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,990 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,339,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,578,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 57.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,988,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after buying an additional 721,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 1,506.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after buying an additional 703,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,118,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,072,000 after acquiring an additional 408,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWG shares. BNP Paribas cut NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt cut shares of NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $10.72 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3899 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 3.8%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

