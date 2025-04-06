NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 153.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,758 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.04% of NerdWallet worth $10,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRDS. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 3rd quarter worth about $890,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NerdWallet by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in NerdWallet by 374.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 51,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

Shares of NRDS stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.41. NerdWallet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NerdWallet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

