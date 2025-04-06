Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 2,048,343 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,048,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,662,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXMT. True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $47,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,760.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,652 shares of company stock worth $116,971. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

