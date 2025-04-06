Norges Bank Buys New Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,732,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,174,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

NWL stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

