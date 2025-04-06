Norges Bank Invests $33.96 Million in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,767,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,957,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 368,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 367,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cannonball Research cut DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 1.5 %

DV stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $33.60.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $47,974.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,910.02. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

