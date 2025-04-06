Norges Bank Invests $38.05 Million in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,972,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Envista by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,895,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,233,000 after buying an additional 71,435 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 65,679 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Stock Down 3.9 %

NVST opened at $15.47 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. Research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, New Street Research set a $19.00 target price on Envista in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

View Our Latest Report on Envista

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.